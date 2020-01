I’m an Astros fan. They cheated during the 2017 regular season — the evidence is clear. In an attempt to understand the scope of the cheating and the players involved, I decided to listen to every pitch from the Astros’ 2017 home games and log any banging noise I could detect. These are the results of my efforts. I’ve logged over 8,200 pitches and found banging before over 1,100 of those pitches.

Please note: in his statement, the commissioner said the Astros also used clapping, whistling, and yelling to indicate pitches. I was not able to identify those methods. I’m not saying the Astros didn’t use them, I just couldn’t detect them. This analysis is just the trash can banging.